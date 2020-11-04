Procurement of Covid-19 vaccine for Malaysians to cost RM3b, predicts Mosti

Khairy said that at least 70 per cent of Malaysians will need to be immunised. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) has estimated that RM3 billion is needed to procure Covid-19 vaccine for Malaysians, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Its minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he had informed the Finance Ministry to prepare the said amount next year and that at least 70 per cent of Malaysians needed to be immunised.

He said this in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (PH-Kuala Selangor).

Earlier, when replying to Ahmad Hassan (Warisan-Papar) on the guarantee of the vaccine adequacy, Khairy said several negotiations had and are being conducted with vaccine developers worldwide including with the government of China.

He said China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, during his visit to the country on Oct 13, had announced that Malaysia will be the priority recipient of the China-produced Covid-19 vaccine.

Khairy said Malaysia is in the final stages of negotiations to participate in Covid-19 Global Vaccine Access (Covax) Facility.

The ceiling price set for the Covid-19 vaccine offered to Malaysia under the Covax Facility is US$21 (RM87.50) each, he added.

“We hope to sign the participation in Covax soon. However, Covax would only provide the country a portion of the required supply and the bigger part of this procurement process will be achieved via two-way negotiations with other countries or companies,” he said in reply to an additional question from Datuk Zakaria Edris (Bersatu-Libaran). — Bernama