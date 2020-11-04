Malaysian gets life sentence for causing death of supervisor in Singapore with grass cutter

The jail sentence for Ahmad Muin Yaacob, 27, would start from the date of his arrest on Dec 19, 2016. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 — A Malaysian man was today sentenced by the Singapore Court to life imprisonment and 18 strokes of the cane for causing the death of a 54-year-old lady with a grass cutter in 2016.

This was confirmed by one of his counsels, Johannes Hadi of Eugene Thuraisingam LLP, to Bernama.

The jail sentence for Ahmad Muin Yaacob, 27, would start from the date of his arrest on Dec 19, 2016, said Johannes.

Johannes was representing Ahmad Muin together with two other counsels, Eugene Thuraisingam and Chooi Jing Yen.

On Nov 24, 2016, the day of the incident, Ahmad Muin was employed by CSP Maintenance Pte Ltd and worked as a cleaner at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

Ahmad Muin, who left the republic on the same day for Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, was handed over to Singapore police on Dec 19, 2016.

He was asked by the Royal Malaysia Police on Dec 18, 2016 to present himself at the police station to assist with a case following a request by Singapore police.

The deceased, Maimunah Awang, was the cleaning supervisor at the terminal.

The autopsy report stated that the cause of her death was “haemorrhage due to stab wound to the neck, with head injury”.

Her body was discovered in a 1.8-metre deep drain outside the cleaners’ room on Nov 25, 2016. — Bernama