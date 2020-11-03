Terengganu MB hopes Budget 2021 will provide long-term survival package for the people

Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said Budget 2021 should ensure availability and accessibility to the basic needs for the affected groups, especially those who have lost their source of income. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 3 ― Terengganu hopes that Budget 2021 which will be tabled this Friday will give attention to providing a medium and long-term survival package for the people.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the budget should be a continuation of the economic stimulus packages implemented by the government in an effort to restore the economy to help those affected by Covid-19 such as the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) and the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

“I’m of the view that the three main thrusts of the economic stimulus packages, namely to empower the people, propel business and stimulate the economy should be continued and implemented more widely encompassing various ministries,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

Ahmad Samsuri said Budget 2021 should also ensure availability and accessibility to the basic needs for the affected groups, especially those who have lost their source of income.

“The Wage Subsidy Programme which enters its second phase as well as initiatives under the Employment Retention Programme (ERP) should always be monitored and improved to achieve their objectives of reducing the unemployment rate,” he said.

Ahmad Samsuri also expressed hope that Budget 2021 would not only focus on the healthcare sector but also the education and agriculture sectors as the core elements in achieving sustainable development in the future.

He said the budget should also give emphasis on empowering the people’s economy at the micro level starting from providing job opportunities, raising household income and purchasing power of consumers as well as strengthening the aggregate demand.

He also hoped that the budget would address measures to boost small and medium enterprises which currently serve as the backbone of the country’s economy.

“These include continuing the various business digitisation initiatives offered in Penjana previously such as the E-commerce campaign and providing targeted financial aid,” he said.

Ahmad Samsuri said the various assistance provided in the upcoming Budget 2021 should be well coordinated to ensure it would reach the people swiftly and benefit all segments of society. ― Bernama