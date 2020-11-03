PAS veep admits getting youths challenging, says millennials don’t pick parties anymore

PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah has admitted that the Islamist party is having a hard time maintaining its support among young Malaysians. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — PAS is having a hard time maintaining its support among young Malaysians, the Islamist party vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah has admitted.

Sinar Harian reported him saying the millennial generation differs from the earlier generations who would vote according to party lines.

“It is not easy to maintain the existing record and we have to review many aspects, especially our policies which have to be adjusted to contemporary political developments and environs,”

“The biggest challenge is the young or millennial generation, as they do not choose parties. They vote for what is in front of them, and for them the party is irrelevant,” Mohd Amar told reporters after his visit to Kelantan State Museum’s exhibition on three decades of Islamic governance.

The Kelantan deputy chief minister added PAS will have to position itself to remain relevant with the times, as cultures and conditions continue to change and develop.