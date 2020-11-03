Minister announces CMCO in Negri’s Seremban from Thursday

Policemen are seen at a roadblock located at the Seremban Toll Plaza May 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that the Seremban district of Negri Sembilan will come under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) from November 5 to 18, given the rise of Covid-19 cases there.

In his daily security press conference, Ismail said the restrictions will be the same as those imposed on the Klang Valley that is also under a CMCO, with schools to be closed and interdistrict travel limited to authorised work purposes.

He also added that those who must cross state lines for emergencies may request for permission at their nearest police station.

However, Putrajaya will still permit interstate travel between Negri Sembilan and the Klang Valley for work purposes with the appropriate authorisation.

“I’m aware that a lot of people who stay in Seremban commute to Putrajaya and Klang Valley for work. You just need to obtain a permission letter from your employers.

“All schools will be closed and only two people from each household are allowed to head out for grocery shopping. All social activities must remain closed, however economy sectors can go on but with restricted timings,” he said.

The CMCO will affect the sub-districts of Seremban, Seremban City, Labu, Rasah, Setul, Pantai and Lenggeng.

Ismail added that prohibitions on religious activities at mosques and prayer halls will be decided by Yang diPertuan Besar of the state.

“This announcement will be made by the state ruler as it is under their discretion,” he added.



