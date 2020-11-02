Sarawak deputy CM: Over 35,000 NCR landowners in state to receive land titles

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said a total of 35,840 individual lots or 44,607 hectares of NCR land in Sarawak have been successfully surveyed so far and will be issued their respective land titles soon. ― Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Oct 2 — A total of 35,840 individual lots or 44,607 hectares of native customary rights (NCR) land in Sarawak have been successfully surveyed so far and will be issued their respective land titles soon as enshrined in Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code.

Deputy Chief Minister III cum Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources II, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, today said that the success was part of the NCR land survey programme, an initiative that began in 2010 to overcome the issue of land ownership claims.

“This is an efficient and important survey to clearly determine the boundaries of NCR land as registered in the land register and gazetted in the Bumiputera Communal Reserve under Section 6 of the Sarawak land Code,” he said at the presentation ceremony of land titles to landowners in Kampung Rantau Panjang here.

Overall, he said the initiative had surveyed a total of 943,926 hectares of land and was found to be more efficient compared to the old survey programme implemented since the 1960s which only managed to survey approximately 260,000 hectares within 50 years of its implementation.

On today’s event, Awang Tengah said 221 land titles were presented to 206 landowners in Kampung Rantau Panjang.

“So far, 55,849 residential lots in 360 villages across Sarawak have been surveyed. Of the total, 50,517 land titles have been issued,” he added. — Bernama