Man fined RM1,000 for forging CMCO travel permits

A policeman inspects a motorist’s travel documents during a roadblock on Jalan Syed Putra in Kuala Lumpur October 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — An unemployed man was fined RM1,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for forging conditional movement control order (CMCO) travel permits.

Magistrate Puteri Nursheila Rahimi meted out the sentence to Muhamad Ihmad Erman, 24, after he pleaded guilty to the charge and ordered the accused to serve two months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

Muhamad Ihmad paid the fine.

The father of two was accused to have forged six CMCO travel permits at 11.30pm on Oct 26 at Jalan Conlay, Dang Wangi, here, and he was charged under Section 24 (a) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 which carries a maximum jail term of two years or fine or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant who is a police officer from the patrol unit of Dang Wangi branch, detained the accused who tried to deceive him by producing a CMCO permit, believed to be fake.

Further investigation found that there were several forged CMCO travel permits bearing the stamp of the Gombak police station chief hidden in the accused’s bag.

Deputy public prosecutor Zuraidi Zulkifli prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Zolazrai Zolkipli. — Bernama