Covid-19: Avoid travelling to and from Kuching, says deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said residents in the Kuching district were discouraged from leaving the area within these two weeks. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Nov 2 — Sarawakians are advised not to travel to red zones, especially to Kuching due to the surge in positive Covid-19 cases in the district, said State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

The Sarawak deputy chief minister said residents in the Kuching district were also discouraged from leaving the area within these two weeks.

Speaking at the daily Covid-19 media conference here today, Douglas advised Kuching residents to buy packed food as high positive cases of the infection were reported involving cafes and restaurants.

“In addition, employers and department heads are encouraged to allow their employees to work from home within these two weeks until the latest directive is issued,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah expressed his appreciation to those who had given contributions to the villagers of Kampung Haji Baki which was placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) starting from October 28.

He also reminded the public to be wary of scams by certain quarters collecting funds to help affected villagers, adding that non-governmental organisations and individuals would need to secure permission from the Kuching Resident office to streamline distributions.

On the State Legislative Assembly sitting which will be held from Nov 9 until Nov 18, he said Sarawak State Assembly secretary, Pele Peter Tinggom would be invited to attend JPBN daily meeting tomorrow to discuss the standard operating procedure (SOP) to be imposed on those involved in the session. — Bernama