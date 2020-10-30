Covid-19: Three religious schools in Johor shut as precaution

State Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said Sekolah Agama Taman Universiti 1 closed yesterday until November 4, while Sekolah Agama Bandar and Sekolah Agama FRU will be closed from today until November 7. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 30 ― Three religious schools here have been closed as a precautionary measure following Covid-19 cases in schools nearby.

State Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said Sekolah Agama Taman Universiti 1 closed yesterday until November 4, while Sekolah Agama Bandar and Sekolah Agama FRU will be closed from today until November 7.

The decision to close the schools was taken after students from schools nearby tested positive for Covid-19, he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, State Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said in a statement today said Johor Baru district has been declared a red zone area since yesterday. ― Bernama