Covid-19: Group urges state govt to review exemption of 14-day quarantine for ministers upon entering or returning to Sarawak

KUCHING, Oct 30 — Sarawak Patriots Association (SPA) today urged the state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to review its policy of giving exemption to federal ministers from undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for Covid-19 upon entering or returning to the state.

Its secretary David Yii said SPA has witnessed federal ministers who have entered Sarawak from the peninsular were exempted from undergoing the process.

“This has led to calls from the public to SPA to address their concerns as there is a perception of different standards imposed between the ministers and the public,” he said in a statement.

Yii said SPA is proposing to SDMC to re-evaluate their policy in respect of these exemption rules for the essential services sector because this is a critical time for Sarawak as Kuching has been recently declared a red zone with an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) imposed at Kampung Haji Baki, just outside the city.

He added that federal ministers come under the essential services sector.

Yii said SPA has also received feedback from the public about their concerns if the 12th Sarawak election is held before the end of this year.

“Apart from the state election, there are also the festive celebrations in the next six months where there may be more social gatherings which will take place and may also lead to higher level of community transmission,” he said.

Yii said SPA welcomes the decision by SDMC to impose a 14-day quarantine period effective October 10 for those travelling from Peninsular Malaysia to Sarawak.

“We also agree that this is a good decision and policy as it will minimise the risk of imported Covid-19 infections in Sarawak,” he said.