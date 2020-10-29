Four nabbed in Besut after beach extortion attempt

Police detained four men for impersonating National Anti-Drugs Agency officers and extorting money from five individuals. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BESUT, Oct 29 — Police detained four men for impersonating National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) officers and extorting money from five individuals including a female student here, this morning.

Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the suspects, aged between 20 and 24 were picked up separately in Kampung Keluang here from 7.30am to 10am.

“The victims, three men and two women, including a 19-year-old were at the Bukit Keluang beach at 2.30am yesterday when four men in Perodua Axia approached them.

“The suspects then introduced themselves as AADK officers and ordered the victims to hand over their identification cards and money if they wanted to be let off. They left when the victims said they had no money,” he said.

Following the incident, the victims lodged a police report at the Kampung Raja police station here.

“Acting on the report, police raided and arrested all the suspects in three different houses, with one having five previous criminal records.

The case is being investigated under Section 170 of the Penal Code. — Bernama