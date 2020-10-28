Sungai Pelek rep Ronnie Liu released on police bail amid probe over alleged Agong insult

Investigations against Ronnie Liu were launched after the DAP leader uploaded a social media post with pictures of protesters at an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu has been released on police bail after more than four hours of police questioning in Bukit Aman, for allegedly insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department (CID) deputy director Deputy Comm Mior Faridalathrash Wahid reportedly said the arrest was made to allow investigations under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“We recorded his statement and released him on police bail,” he told The Star.

Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 handles any act with seditious tendency, and conviction will result in a RM5,000 fine, or imprisonment for up to three years for first time offenders.

Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 handles those who “makes, creates or solicits any comment which is obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive in character with ill intent”, and carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding one year, or both, if found guilty.

Investigations against Liu were launched after the DAP leader uploaded a social media post with pictures of protesters at an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand.

Liu was arrested after turning up at the Petaling Jaya police headquarters at around 10.40am, and was later released on bail at around 1pm.

He was among four individuals being investigated in connection with allegedly insulting the King.

Mior also said Bukit Aman CID’s special investigation unit was also investigating three other similar cases of statements that allegedly insulted Yang di-Pertuan Agong on social media platforms, he said in a statement on October 27.