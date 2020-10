The number of active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia has crossed the 10,000-mark. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The Health Ministry today reported 801 new Covid-19 cases today and eight deaths in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases has crossed the 10,000-mark.

Today’s deaths raise the tally to 246 since the virus broke out in Malaysia.

MORE TO COME