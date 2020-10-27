Putrajaya dropping price ceiling for face masks to 70 sen

Masks have been made mandatory at various locations since the recovery movement control order, particularly in places where physical distancing would be difficult to maintain. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The maximum retail price for three-ply surgical masks will be lowered to 70 sen on November 1, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi today.

The price ceiling was previously lowered to RM1 in August, during which the minister said this would be further reduced if possible.

“This new ceiling price will be enforced through the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” he said in a statement here today.

Nanta also announced that single-ply masks may be sold for a maximum of 7 sen each while two-ply and N95 masks could retail for 20 sen and RM6, respectively.

Masks have been made mandatory at various locations since the recovery movement control order, particularly in places where physical distancing would be difficult to maintain.

Yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob disclosed that the failure to wear a mask where required remained the most common violation of the standard operating procedures put in place to limit Covid-19 transmission.

The offence is punishable by a maximum compound of RM1,000 under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act.