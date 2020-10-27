Health Ministry says 30pc of 230 Covid-19 clusters come from workplace

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference in Putrajaya October 27, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Out of the 230 Covid-19 clusters in Malaysia, 62 have been traced to workplace infections, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

The health director-general said this amounted to 30 per cent of cases and urged employers to play a more proactive role in helping curb the contagion.

“Thirty per cent of all clusters are linked to the workplace,” he said in his daily press conference i Putrajaya that was also aired on Facebook.

He said this includes 37 clusters that are currently active. Two of them are new clusters he had named today — Lintas in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, and Limbungan in neighbouring Labuan.

“Proactive measures must be taken by employers to help stop the spread of Covid-19 by conducting regular screenings for their workers.

“This can help detect asymptomatic positive cases among the workers,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said it was imperative to have a clean and safe work environment for all as it would help break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

He said employers and staff must ensure all standard operating procedures set by the government are strictly adhered to.

Dr Noor Hisham said all relevant authorities, including the Health Ministry, will continue to conduct public health activities to protect Malaysians especially individuals from the high-risk groups from Covid-19.

Earlier, Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia has recorded 835 Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours.

He said there were 674 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 18,499.

The 835 new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 28,640.