PM: Cabinet to discuss Agong’s decree which rejected emergency declaration idea

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Cabinet will carry out further discussions following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision not to declare a state of emergency on Malaysia, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said tonight.

Hours after the King’s decision earlier today, Muhyiddin said the Cabinet took note of Istana Negara’s statement that stated the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s view that there is no need at this time for the King to declare a state of emergency on Malaysia or any parts of Malaysia.

“The Cabinet will further discuss the Seri Paduka Baginda Tuanku’s decree. The priority of the Cabinet and the government at this time is to protect citizens from the Covid-19 disease,” he said in a statement just about half an hour from midnight.

