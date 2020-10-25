Brickfields police: Malay Rulers holding special meeting in Istana Negara at 2.30pm today

Members of the media gather outside Istana Negera, Kuala Lumpur October 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Conference of Malay Rulers will be holding a special meeting at Istana Negara here this afternoon, the Brickfields district police chief confirmed this morning.

Assistant Commissioner Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi advised the public against gathering around the palace gates while the Rulers are in their meeting.

“To avoid causing traffic congestion, members of the public who have no official business are advised not to hang around outside the palace gates and will be asked to leave,” he said in a statement.

He also said that the police will act against anyone who attempts to cause a disturbance of public order.

He said the police will be using the MySejahtera app to register journalists covering the special meeting, adding that their temperatures will also be checked at a special counter set up for the day there.

He advised those on duty to wear face masks and comply with physical distancing rules to prevent spreading the Covid-19 virus.

He said an area will be set up for the journalists on duty with squares marked out for physical distancing.

“Media practitioners will not be allowed to move around or stand on the road to prevent disruption to traffic,” he added.

The special meeting of the Malay Rulers comes amid rumours that the government is seeking emergency powers, ostensibly to rein in the Covid-19 infection rate that has spiralled out of control since the Sabah state election last month.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry recorded a national daily high of 1,228 new cases, of which 889 were from Sabah alone. Seven new deaths were also recorded.