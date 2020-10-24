Ismail Sabri says 585 people held yesterday for not following Covid-19 regulations, 569 fined

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the number one violation was failure to wear face masks in public places. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, October 24 — Police yesterday detained 585 people for violating the government’s standard operating guidelines (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Despite the daily reminders, he said the number one violation was failure to wear face masks in public places.

“Of the number, 569 individuals were given compound notices, 13 remanded, while three were given police bail,” Ismail who is also defence minister said.

