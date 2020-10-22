Ismail Sabri: Police arrest 636 for breaking RMCO rules yesterday

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya May 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The police have arrested 636 individuals for breaching recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail said that of those who were arrested, 595 individuals were given compounds, while 38 individuals were remanded to assist with further investigations and three others that have been released on bail.

“Among the offenses were failure to wear a mask (279), failure to observe physical distancing (130), business failing to record patron details (82), gambling (32) and others (113),” he said in a press conference today.

Ismail also added that security personnel from Ops Benteng apprehended 27 undocumented migrants yesterday.

A total of 302 Ops Benteng roadblocks were held nationwide yesterday.