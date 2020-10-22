In Khairuddin’s quarantine-breaking case, medical officer made a scapegoat, strengthening impression of govt double standards, says Umno man

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali speaks during the Jom MSPO programme at Dewan Tan Sri Haji Ghazali in Slim River August 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The decision by the attorney general (AG) to not pursue any charges against a quarantine-breaking Cabinet minister only strengthens public impression that the government is selective when penalising non-compliant individuals, an Umno leader said.

Taking to his Facebook today, Datuk Puad Zakarshi also alleged the authorities have made the medical officer, who attended to Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, an easy scapegoat.

“There are two reasons why the decision was questioned. Firstly, why did it take so long to investigate and decide? It seems as if the authorities dragged their feet to find reasons.

Secondly, the government is seen as not being strict. The Health Ministry officer who allegedly did not provide Form 14b to Khairuddin was made the scapegoat,” Puad wrote.

