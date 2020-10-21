Police open investigation papers on purported false rape allegations against Melaka Speaker

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The police have opened investigations papers on purported false rape allegations against Melaka state assembly Speaker Datuk Ab Rauf Yusof, said Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed.

Huzir explained that the matter is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“So far the police have taken statements from several witnesses, and even the person who was accused. That is why we are opening our investigations under Section 500.

“We have also taken CCTV footage and are now working with MCMC to find the person who made the posting,” he said, using the acronym for the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Earlier this week, a document shared on social media claimed Rauf had sexually assaulted a hotel staff in Ayer Keroh on October 2.

Following the allegations, Melaka CID chief Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris stated that two separate police reports had been lodged to deny the allegation.

The report was filed by a woman and hotel management staff.