Miti: Under compulsory work from home order in CMCO areas, max 10pc management allowed in office for 12 hours over three days per week

A woman walks past the Suria KLCC shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur October 20, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — A total 776,135 of the 3.1 million workers in the Klang Valley, Sabah and Labuan must work from home from tomorrow (October 22) in line with the National Security Council’s decision, minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali announced today.

Azmin, who heads the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti), noted that the 776,135 workers or 25 per cent of the 3.1 million workers are those in management and supervisory roles, based on feedback received from the industry.

“However, taking into account the needs of industries that need the presence of a small number of workers at the management and supervisory level, Miti agrees to allow a maximum 10 per cent of workers covering among others tasks that involve accounting, finance, administration, law, planning and ICT to be in the office which is limited to just four hours only from 10am to 2pm for three days a week,” he said in a statement today.

Azmin said companies do not have to submit applications for these workers, adding that employers will only have to issue letters for approval for travel for each employee who is allowed to work throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

MORE TO COME