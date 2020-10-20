Selangor Sultan disappointed over politicians’ lack of care towards people

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah attends the 14th opening ceremony for the second term of Selangor State Assembly in Shah Alam March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Oct 20 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today expressed concern over the country’s endless political turmoil which is causing restlessness among the people.

The private secretary to the Sultan, Datuk Muhamad Munir Bani, said His Royal Highness was also disappointed with most politicians who did not seem to care at all about the problems and hardships faced by the people as well as their badly affected economic positions due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ruler said the people have begun to get bored and disgusted with the acts of politicians who were always seen to be fighting and quarrelling to seize control of the country’s leadership.

“Politicians should be responsible for ensuring that the people’s suffering remains their priority while exercising their responsibilities and duties.

“The suffering and hardship of the people in their daily livelihoods must be immediately addressed and settled by taking drastic and effective approaches,” he said in a statement.

Therefore, Muhamad Munir said Sultan Sharafuddin wants all parties, especially politicians, to work together despite their different political ideologies and remain focused to help solve the people and the country’s challenges to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as rebuild the country’s economy which had been badly hit.

Muhamad Munir said the Sultan also took note and fully supported the statement issued by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on October 16.

Al-Sultan Abdullah has advised politicians to reflect on their actions so that the country would not be dragged into political uncertainty.

The King also reiterated his advice to members of parliament during the opening ceremony of the third session of the 14th Parliament last May, to showcase maturity in politics and understand the grievances of the people and not to neglect the people’s well-being. — Bernama