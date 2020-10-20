Penang Islamic Council chief: Eight Darul Hanan Care Centre residents test positive for Covid-19

Health workers testing members of the public for Covid-19 at Flat PKNS Kampung Baharu in Kuala Lumpur April 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KEPALA BATAS, Oct 20 — A total of eight elderly residents at the Darul Hanan Care Centre tested positive for Covid-19 and have received treatment at the Penang General Hospital.

Penang Islamic Religious Council Chairman Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abd Rahman, in confirming this, said the first case at the elderly home involved a 69-year-old woman who moved into the home on October 12.

“The woman was a new resident there and she was showing symptoms before testing positive for Covid-19.

“The Health Ministry subsequently carried out Covid-19 screening tests on her close contacts before finding seven other elderly residents positive for the disease,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Bernama reported yesterday that Darul Hanan Care Centre had taken immediate action to isolate and quarantine its residents and employees who have close contact with several elderly residents believed to be infected with Covid-19. — Bernama