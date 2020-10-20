Covid-19: Closure of SK Lekir extended to Oct 26, says Perak education chief

A security guard from SK Panglima Bukit Gantang Ipoh closes the school gate under a nationwide Movement Control Order from March 18 until March 31 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, March 17, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 20 — The closure of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lekir at Batu 8, Sitiawan for seven days which should end today after a Covid-19 infection outbreak has been extended for another week.

Perak Education, Human Capital Development, NGO and Civil Society Committee chairman, Razman Zakaria said the closure was extended until Oct 26 because there is still a risk of Covid-19 infection in the school.

“Every school that recorded a positive case of Covid-19 and has the potential of infection has been given the approval to extend the closure period from seven days to 14 days,” he said in a press conference after the launch of My Healthy Garden and #mysalamperak here, today.

Five more schools that are still closed due to Covid-19 infection in Perak are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Raja Lope Nor Rashid, Tanjung Piandang, SK Tanah Kebun in Parit Buntar, SK Klebang Jaya, SMK Aminuddin Baki and SMK Dato Haji Mohd Taib.

Meanwhile, six schools in Larut, Matang and Selama districts which were closed for seven days since Oct 12 have reopened yesterday and they are SMK King Edward VII; SMK (P) Treacher Methodist; SK Convent Kota; SMK Bukit Jana, Kamunting and SK Taman Jana, Kamunting which are all in Taiping and SK Ulu Mengkuang, Selama.

Commenting on the My Healthy Garden programme, Razman said it entailed building a conducive area in the school environment where plants are grown and filled with information on hygiene, health and safety or 3K.

He said the programme was a collaboration between the Student Development Sector, Perak Education Department and the state government since early September last year involving 24 schools.

He said the state government had channeled an allocation of RM100,000 to ensure that each school was provided with a set of ‘Hygrowpot Linktech Type-R 28 (HLT)’, a combination of fertigation and hydroponic techniques involving plants such as vegetables and herbs. — Bernama