Tawau field hospital to commence operation tomorrow with 20 patients

Staff of the Malaysian Armed Forces Hospital arranging and completing equipment at the Medan ATM Hospital, located at the Tawau Sports Complex October 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

TAWAU, Oct 19 — A field hospital set up here by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) with a RM500,000 allocation from the government will be operating from tomorrow and is expected to receive 20 patients.

The hospital’s commander, Colonel Dr Shamsul Bahary Muhamad said it targeted 30 to 50 per cent of patients to be treated there in the first week of its operation.

“This hospital has 100 beds and we will continue to receive patients until we reach the maximum capacity,” he said when met by reporters, here, today.

According to him, the field hospital set up at the badminton courts of the Tawau Sports Complex offered various disciplines including general medical treatment, orthopaedics and health treatment for women and children.

Dr Shamsul Bahary also said that 95 per cent of the equipment and systems at the field hospital had been tested for safety while the rest only required minor repairs.

Meanwhile, Tawau Hospital director, Dr Norlimah Arsat said the field hospital would also be able to assist Tawau Hospital treat non-Covid-19 cases.

“This cooperation, I believe, could tackle the Covid-19 cases in Sabah’s east coast, especially the rising cases in Semporna.

“We want to give the best services to patients including non-Covid-19-patients,” she added. — Bernama