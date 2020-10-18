Johor Zoo closed for upgrading works, says state exco

JOHOR BARU, Oct 18 — The Johor Zoo will be closed temporarily from today until November 15 for upgrading works on animal enclosures and infrastructure.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil said the closure had nothing to do with Covid-19.

“The closure is to make way for heavier works to be carried out since the upgrading project started on July 6.

“The upgrading works involve 12 stork cages and aviary, crocodile, rhinos, camel, tapir, tiger, lion, sun bear, chimpanzee, elephant and iguana enclosures,” he said in a statement today.

Ayub said despite the upgrading works, other animals comprising 83 mammals, 135 reptiles, 14 primates and 88 birds in the zoo would not be transferred out but would be taken care as usual using the isolation method.

A notice on the zoo’s closure has been circulating on Facebook since Friday. — Bernama