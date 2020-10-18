Air Selangor: Water supply fully restored in 311 areas as of 7pm today

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said that water supply to another 375 affected areas in Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Selangor was still in the process of being restored. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — As of 7pm today, water supply has been fully restored to 311, or 45 per cent, of the 686 areas that were affected by the shutdown of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant Phase 1 (LRA SSP1) following repairs to a burst water pipe.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said that water supply to another 375 affected areas in Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Selangor was still in the process of being restored.

The percentage of restoration is as follows: Petaling (28 per cent), Klang/Shah Alam (41 per cent), Gombak (91 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (zero per cent) and Hulu Selangor (six per cent).

According to her, Air Selangor has mobilised around 90 water tankers to critical premises such as hospitals and dialysis centres as well as affected residential areas.

The public, who can also get water supply from public taps for the duration of the water supply disruption as listed on www.airselangor.com, are advised to adhere to the guidelines of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) when doing so.

Air Selangor, she said, would give updates on the water supply restoration from time to time through all its official communication channels via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as its smartphone application and the Air Selangor website www.airselangor.com. — Bernama