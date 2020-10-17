Sarawak woman on CBT charge released on RM100,000 bail, pre-trial case management set for Nov 11

Presiding Sessions Court judge Caroline Majanil who set the bail further ordered that the accused forward RM5,000 in the form of fixed deposit with two sureties as bail condition. — Reuters pic

SIBU, Oct 17 ― A woman was released on bail of RM100,000 by the Sessions Court here yesterday after she denied all 310 charges of committing criminal breach of trust amounting to RM272,600.

Presiding Sessions Court judge Caroline Majanil who set the bail further ordered that the accused forward RM5,000 in the form of fixed deposit with two sureties as bail condition.

Caroline scheduled the pre-trial case management to November 11.

Kathy Ngambong, 34, of Kanowit was indicted for being a servant, to wit, customer service, in the employment of SME INC. and in such capacity entrusted with BSN terminal machine had used the said property to effect transfer of money ranging from RM300 to RM1,000 into the BSN account of a few individuals on numerous occasions between May 2019 and January 2020.

According to the charges preferred to her by DPP Rex Heng, the incidents took place at a Petronas petrol station in Sg Merah town district.

All the offences are framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of not less than one year and not more than 10 years and with whipping and/or a fine.

Kathy who was represented by Jacob Wong secured her bail. ― Borneo Post