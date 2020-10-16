RON95, RON97 up one sen, diesel up five sen

A customer is seen at a petrol station in Puchong Permai December 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The retail prices for RON95 and RON97 petrol will each go up by one sen per litre, while that of diesel will cost five sen more for the period of Oct 17 to 23.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement today said based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automated Price Mechanism (APM) formula, the new price per litre for RON95 is RM1.68, RON97 (RM1.98) and diesel (RM1.74).

It said the government would continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama