Dr Noor Hisham: D614G mutation of coronavirus may be why infectivity is higher

Dr Noor Hisham explained that a lower CT Value reading obtained from someone’s test means a higher viral load within the person’s body, which translates to a greater chance of them infecting others with the virus and is consistent with the characteristics of the D614G mutation. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the D614G mutation of the coronavirus may be why a Covid-19 patient has a higher viral load.

A lower cycle threshold (CT) Value has been observed in test results conducted during the current third wave of Covid-19 infections, probably caused by the D614G mutation of the coronavirus.

Dr Noor Hisham explained that a lower CT Value reading obtained from someone’s test means a higher viral load within the person’s body, which translates to a greater chance of them infecting others with the virus and is consistent with the characteristics of the D614G mutation.

He said other factors which could have contributed to the lower CT Value readings include the ministry’s quick detection of positive cases and their close contacts, as per the current situation in Sabah and Kedah.

“If we see in Sabah, maybe we are seeing such a CT Value because we are conducting screening exercises quickly and we identify cases quickly, so the CT Value is lower.

“Another factor could be due to the virus’ D614G mutation which causes a larger viral load and causes the virus to spread easier,” he explained during his daily briefing today.

