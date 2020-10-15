Annuar takes swipe at Ku Li over no-confidence motion letter to Dewan Rakyat Speaker

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at Menara Seri Wilayah in Putrajaya October 15, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 15 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa has taken a dig at fellow Umno MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah today over the latter’s letter to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker urging for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to go through.

The Ketereh MP said that Razaleigh, also known as Ku Li, has every right as a member of the Dewan Rakyat to suggest a motion but the Speaker at the same time has the responsibility to carry out their duties based on existing rules.

“As a long-time MP, I understand this. As such, I will not ask something which I know the answer to,” he replied curtly during a press conference.

Tengku Razaleigh’s letter to Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun at the end of September was to inquire why the no-confidence motion was not debated in the Dewan Rakyat during the previous Parliament sessions between July 13 until August 27.

Azhar later responded to Tengku Razaleigh by saying that a no-confidence motion would not be sped up if it was not received by a minister.

He added that any motions made and informed to the Speaker or the Dewan Rakyat’s secretary which are in line with the Standing Orders will be duly carried out in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile Annuar also expressed his bemusement at veteran political figures who are perceived as being preoccupied with jockeying for positions and power, rather than focus on the public’s welfare especially during the Covid-19 pandemic amid economic uncertainty.

“I spoke as the Ketereh MP, where I feel it is important for everyone to look after the people.

“I feel too many of us think of who should get what position and what [kind of] power,” the Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general said, referring to a Facebook statement he made yesterday.

Annuar said as part of the ruling government it is vital for its members to carry out their duties at such a critical juncture.

“Whatever [jockeying] happens, it should not trouble the people, nor cause investors to lose confidence, among others.

“We have a right to renegotiate our position from time to time, as is everyone’s right, but I am confused why they are arguing about positions and power when lives are at stake,” he said.

In his post, Annuar discussed that Umno and BN’s renegotiation with the PN government is aimed at augmenting it and to get a better understanding among the member parties.

He emphasised on stabilising national politics, strengthening Malay unity as the basis of that stability, to save lives from the threat of Covid-19, and to restore the national economy and thus relieve the rakyat of its burden.