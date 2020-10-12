Source: Newly discovered Baiduri Covid-19 cluster involves police officers attached to Cheras headquarters

According to the source, the 17 individuals comprised one senior police officer and 16 low-ranking personnel. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The newly discovered Baiduri Covid-19 cluster in the city centre involved 17 police personnel attached to the Cheras police headquarters here, a source revealed today.

According to the source, the 17 individuals comprised one senior police officer and 16 low-ranking personnel.

“All of those who have tested positive were transported from their home (to be isolated) by personnel from the Cheras District Health Office with the assistance of police officers equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” the source said.

The source added that all of the general areas, lock-ups and offices, including police vehicles and motorcycles have been sanitised twice as of today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had earlier announced the Baiduri cluster after the index case was an individual who tested positive during a pre-op screening on October 7.

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 39 individuals have been screened as of today, whereby 18 have tested positive with the remaining 12 testing negative and nine more awaiting their results.