Another Covid-19 case involving KL’s Mid Valley Megamall’s tenant, Apple reseller Machines confirms

The Mid Valley Megamall signage is pictured in Kuala Lumpur October 12, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — A staff member of yet another tenant in Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur has tested positive for Covid-19, just after news of a positive case involving another store.

In a Facebook post just hours ago, Machines — a reseller of tech products under the Apple brand — made the announcement.

“We would like to confirm that an employee in our Mid Valley Megamall outlet received a positive Covid-19 test result on 12 October 2020.

“The employee has not been at work since clocking out on 8 October 2020. On 10 October 2020, he informed us of positive Covid-19 cases in the block of flats where he lives.

“Arrangements were immediately made for his testing and self-quarantine,” Machines said in the statement, without specifying the location of the staff member’s residence.

Machines said it is working closely with the Health Ministry to identify contacts for testing and quarantine, and that it will be carrying out “wider precautionary testing” for the safety of its employees and customers.

“Our Mid Valley outlet is closed for disinfection and cleaning until further notice,” it added.

Separately, Mid Valley Megamall in a Facebook post today said that its safety and health team work diligently to ensure the sanitisation and thorough cleaning of all contact points and common areas throughout the shopping mall during and after operation hours.

“We also conduct daily misting activities using MOH recommended disinfectants throughout our mall to ensure that you are able to shop in a safe environment,” it said, while adding that it is working closely with the Health Ministry to carry out the necessary measures and precautions.

“As an immediate action, our team has conducted additional deep cleaning and sanitisation activities at the affected outlets and throughout the mall to ensure the wellbeing and safety of shoppers, tenants, and patrons of the mall,” it said.

Mid Valley Megamall also urged the public to remember to scan the MySejahtera QR Code and undergo temperature checks before entering the mall, and to scan the MySejahtera QR code at every outlet that they visit, while also maintaining physical distancing, always wearing a face mask properly and regularly sanitising hands.

“With the combined efforts of our management, shoppers, tenants, and members of the public, we can help flatten the Covid-19 infection curve,” it concluded.

In the Facebook post, Mid Valley Megamall attached photos of sanitisation workers carrying out disinfection works at places such as within outlets, the waiting area outside lifts, benches, corridors and staircases.

Yesterday, The Gardens Mall and Mid Valley Megamall confirmed that an employee of a company that operates three outlets in both malls — who had a family member exposed to Covid-19 — had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 10. The two malls’ management were informed of the test results yesterday.

The three outlets — Origani and Elevatione Time Stops in The Gardens Mall and Surreal by Elevatione Time Stops in Mid Valley Megamall — were closed until further notice, with sanitisation and disinfection works carried out at these outlets, the malls had said yesterday.