General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia building located at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The Inland Revenue Board’s (IRB) Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan branches in Sabah will be closed from tomorrow until a date to be announced later.

The IRB, in a statement issued tonight, said during this period taxpayers are advised to conduct tax matters online.

Inquiries can be made through IRB’s Care Line at 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1100 (Overseas); HASiL Live Chat or via https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/MS-MY/. — Bernama