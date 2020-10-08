SMA Sultan Ismail in Dungun closed after student tests positive for Covid-19

Terengganu State Health Department director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said screening tests on the student’s close contact would be conducted tomorrow morning. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 8 — Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Sultan Ismail in Dungun has been closed for eight days until October 15 after one of its students tested positive for Covid-19.

Terengganu State Health Department director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said screening tests on the student’s close contact would be conducted tomorrow morning.

“SMA Sultan Ismail is the fourth school in Terengganu that has been ordered to close temporarily besides Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kompleks Seberang Takir and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kompleks Seberang Takir in Kuala Nerus (Oct 5) as well as SK Padang Kemunting (Oct 2) after positive Covid-19 cases detected at the premises,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Nor Azimi said besides SMA Sultan Ismail, the Kampung Paya Resak Mosque in Marang had also been ordered to close for three days until this Saturday after it was visited by a Covid-19 patient on October 2.

She added that disinfection operations would be conducted at the two premises.

Dr Nor Azimi said the department had also directed 16 premises — four business premises, three schools, three private clinics, three eateries, a mosque, a kindergarten and a surau to be temporarily closed from September 28 to October 6 to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, nine exhibition galleries at the Terengganu State Museum will be closed from this Saturday until next Thursday to make way for cleaning and disinfection works at the premises.

Terengganu State Museum director Che Muhamad Azmi Ngah said the Terengganu Science and Creativity Centre near Kampung Laut here would be closed from today until October 15 for the same purpose.

Meanwhile, Terengganu police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said 16 roadblocks had been conducted throughout the state to ensure compliance of the recovery movement control order. — Bernama