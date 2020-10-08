Now facing third wave, Dr Noor Hisham urges Malaysians to stay home as best way to flatten Covid-19 curve

Television screens show Director General of Health Malaysia Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah holding a press conference from his home during his quarantine, October 6, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — As Malaysia now faces the third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reiterated today for Malaysians to stay at home.

In his press conference today, Dr Noor Hisham said that while public health officials are exhausting every available means to contain the pandemic, Malaysians can also do their part to flatten the curve.

“We asked for the cooperation from all levels, to be with the Ministry of Health for us to break the chain of Covid-19 within the community, because the virus now exists within our community and the best method is if possible, everyone stays at home.

“If you stay at home, then we can break the infection chain of Covid-19 after this. I urge all Malaysians to please stay at home,” he said, adding that this option is better than the physical distancing rule of staying 1-metre apart.

“We now have entered the third wave [of Covid-19] and it up to us to contain the Covid-19 situation within our country,” he added.

