Finance minister Tengku Zafrul says no conflict of interest as ‘not related’ to Muhyiddin

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz speaks to the media during a courtesy call to Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar at Wisma Darul Iman, September 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz has gone on record to speak about the speculation that he and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin are related, amid accusations of conflict of interest.

Tengku Zafrul told business radio BFM that he and Muhyiddin are linked through three marriages, which to him does not make them family.

Tengku Zafrul, a technocrat made senator, faced allegations of nepotism after Muhyiddin made him finance minister.

Speculation about his alleged relationship with the prime minister was first reported by Malaysiakini. The former CIMB chief executive’s brother, Tengku Zuhri Tengku Abdul Aziz, is said to be married to Muhyiddin’s eldest son’s sister-in-law, Fara Nadia Abd Rahim.

“How can someone be related through three marriages?” Tengku Zafrul replied to the interview.

“Not related.”

Tengku Zafrul’s appointment as finance minister surprised observers, most of whom predicted Muhyiddin would observe convention and reserve the highly coveted post for senior politicians within his party.

But some felt Muhyiddin made a calculated move to nominate someone with no political links in a bid to boost the prime minister’s image, although critics alleged the move was likely because of their alleged family ties, which makes Tengku Zafrul easy to bend.

Tengku Zafrul was seen as an influential corporate figure prior to his appointment as finance minister.

He held various positions including chief executive officer and executive director of the CIMB Group.

During his tenure, he faced insider trading allegations and had been labelled an Umno lackey over claims that he helped set up three Umno chapters, which then fueled speculation that he may have developed political ambitions of his own.

Tengku Zafrul denied both the allegations in the interview.

“Firstly, I am not a member of any political party and I did not, did not, set up three Umno chapters,” he said.

“And no, at the moment, I have no interest in joining any.”