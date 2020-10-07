Kedah MB’s office contributes RM200 to 84 Alor Setar prison staff

The Kedah Mentri Besar’s office will contribute RM200 to Alor Setar Prison staff affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. — AFP pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 7 — The Kedah Mentri Besar’s office will contribute RM200 to Alor Setar Prison staff here, affected by the Covid-19 pandemic following the emergence of the Tembok Cluster involving inmates of the prison recently.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the contribution would be presented to 84 prison staff who were in the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) area, aimed at easing their current burden.

“We will also channel an additional assistance to the frontline staff who guard the TEMCO area in the Alor Setar Prison area,” he told reporters after chairing the Exco Meeting here, today.

He said donations in the form of personal care items such as face masks, sanitisers and food supplies will be distributed to all police and health personnel working in the TEMCO area.

The government decided to implement TEMCO for 14 days in the Alor Setar Prison area, including at the prison staff quarters effective Oct 6, following the emergence of the Tembok Cluster.

About prisoners who have tested positive for Covid-19, Muhammad Sanusi said some of them have been transferred to the hospital even though the prison department was providing its own treatment centre in the prison.

“But these people have been screened, some are involved in drug offences and their remaining sentence is only three months, so they are allowed to be treated at the hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also denied viral allegations on social media that a state Exco who tested positive for Covid-19, had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

He said the Exco was now in a stable condition and was being treated in the regular ward, while another two state executive councillors were still undergoing self-quarantine at home. — Bernama