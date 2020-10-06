Police arrest two men, seize drugs worth over RM100,000 in Alor Setar

Kedah police arrested two men and seized various types of drugs worth over RM100,000 during a raid. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, Oct 6 — Police arrested two men, aged 24 and 56, and seized various types of drugs worth over RM100,000 when they raided a house in Jalan Kilang Tebu here on Sunday (October 4).

Kedah Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department head ACP Mohd Zaki Ashar said all the drugs were found in a paper bag kept in one of the rooms in the house.

“In the 11am raid, police found 2.400 Eramin 5 pills, ketamin (367.40 grammes), ecstasy pills (82.21 grammes) and several packages suspected to contain drugs weighing 639.5 grammes.

“The drugs seized were not mean to be sold in villages but are believed to be used at entertainment centres. However, these centres are currently closed due to the recovery movement control order and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is a possibility that the drugs were meant to be distributed at private parties, so we hope the public will continue to channel information to us if there are any such parties going on in their areas,” he said at a press conference here today.

Mohd Zaki said that upon interrogating the suspects, it was found that all the drugs were obtained from Kuala Lumpur for distribution throughout Alor Setar.

He said police also seized a car and more than RM5,000 in cash during the raid, adding that they were also on the lookout for another suspect.

“The two suspects detained also tested positive for ketamin and had drug and criminal-related records,” he said, adding that the case would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Mohd Zaki said they also carried out urine tests on 1,005 police officers and personnel as well as civil servants from September 10 to yesterday.

Of the total, four personnel in their 30s tested positive for methamphetamine and have been detained for investigation under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said. — Bernama