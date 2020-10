Health Ministry officers conduct Covid-19 screening on passengers arriving from Sabah at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport September 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The government has banned interstate travel to and from Sabah beginning tomorrow until October 20, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In a statement, Ismail Sabri, who is also defence minister, said that special exemptions will be given for select cases, involving emergencies and needful services, for which clearance must first be obtained from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

