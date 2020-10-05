Perak students stranded on campus due to Covid-19 to get one-off RM150 aid, says education chief

Perak government will give a one-off aid of RM150 to students from the state who are stranded on campus nationwide following the postponement of university student registration for the October session due to the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country. — Reuters pic

IPOH, Oct 5 — Perak government will give a one-off aid of RM150 to students from the state who are stranded on campus nationwide following the postponement of university student registration for the October session due to the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

State Education, Human Capital Development, NGO and Civil Society Committee chairman Razman Zakaria said the aid was aimed at alleviating the burden of the students, especially in purchasing the ticket to return to their hometown and also to top up their prepaid mobile data.

He said the means and dates of distribution of the aid totalling RM500,000 will be finalised at the state executive council’s meeting this Wednesday.

“The state government, together with the Perak Youth Aspiration Centre, Association of Peninsular Malaysia Students, as well as all Students Consultative Councils, are in the midst of listing down the affected students in need of the aid,” he told a press conference here today.

Razman said, so far, 1,500 out of the estimated 70,000 Perak-born students at various institutions of higher learning nationwide had applied for the aid via www.perak.org/iptcovid. — Bernama