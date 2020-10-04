Sultan Ibrahim consents to award medals to Covid-19 frontliners

Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has consented to award the Jasa Dikenang medals especially to frontliners. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

JOHOR BARU, Oct 4 — The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has consented to award the Jasa Dikenang medals especially to frontline staff in the state, for their sacrifices and continuous hard work in the fight against Covid-19.

He said the medals together with acknowledgement letters would be given to those directly involved in fighting the spread of the virus, who are from various departments and agencies.

“Keep up the good work. I hope the public will also do their best and continue to cooperate to prevent this virus from spreading further,” he said in a statement posted on the Johor Sultan’s official Facebook page today.

Earlier today, Johor Royal Court Council president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli met the Sultan at the Mados Office, Istana Bukit Pelangi to present samples of the medal and acknowledgement letter.

The medal comes with white, red and blue ribbons resembling the Johor Flag, while the reverse side is a design of 10 hands, representing the 10 districts, holding tightly to each other.

The Sultan said the medal is for those truly deserving of the award and they would be selected by the respective department or agency heads.

“The medals will be handed over to the heads of departments to be presented to the recipients among whom are from the Johor Health Department, police, army, fire and rescue department,” he added. — Bernama