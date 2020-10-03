Pensioner in Penang loses almost RM50,000 to Macau scam syndicate

The victim made five transactions to two accounts and only realised that she had been duped after telling her family members about the incident. — AFP pic

KEPALA BATAS, Oct 3 — A retired civil servant in her 70s lost RM49,490 to a Macau scam syndicate here recently.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the woman had received a call from a man claiming to be working at a post office in Seremban, Negri Sembilan, who told her there was a letter under her name which contained eight credit cards.

After denying that the cards were hers, the woman was allegedly connected to the Seremban district police headquarters.

“A man, who claimed to be a sergeant, told her she was involved in money laundering and a drug case, and that a suspect, supposedly linked to her, had been detained,” he said in statement here today.

The victim was asked to cooperate and not to inform anyone about the case. Out of fear, the woman obeyed all his orders, including sending money to the “police” for protection, he added.

The victim made five transactions to two accounts and only realised that she had been duped after telling her family members about the incident, he said.

In another case, a 27-year-old sales assistant lost RM6,960, also to a Macau scam, after she was alleged to have been involved in money laundering.

Noorzainy said the same modus operandi as the previous case was used, and the victim was asked to disclose the TAC number received by her mobile phone to the suspect.

Both victims lodged a police report yesterday and the cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama