Election Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh today said two EC officers are positive for Covid-19. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Two Election Commission (EC) officers are positive for Covid-19, its chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh told news Malaysiakini today.

The news portal reported Abdul Ghani confirming the affected duo were among staff deployed to Sabah for the recent state election and had since returned to the peninsula and have been hospitalised.

“They are at Hospital Sungai Buloh for further action,” he was quoted saying.

MORE TO COME