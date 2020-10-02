New KL mayor to focus on affordable housing, flash flood issues

Mayor of Kuala Lumpur Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah appointed as the 13th Kuala Lumpur Mayor for a two-year period effective October 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The formulation of an effective policy on affordable housing is a priority task of new Mayor of Kuala Lumpur Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said this was to enable low-income earners to rent residential units at affordable rates.

“We feel there are certain aspects that need to be given attention, especially affordable housing.

“I hope DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) can build transit houses in every parliamentary constituency to give low-income workers the opportunity to rent the houses they can afford,” he said in a press conference after witnessing the handing over of Kuala Lumpur Mayor’s duties from Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan to Mahadi here today.

Also present at the ceremony was Annuar’s deputy Datuk Seri Dr Shanthara Kumar.

Mahadi, 61, who is former executive director (Planning) of DBKL, was appointed as the 13th Kuala Lumpur Mayor for a two-year period effective yesterday.

The appointment of Mahadi has received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in accordance with Part II, Section 4 (2) of the Federal Capital Act 1960.

Annuar said among other issues that need to be prioritised are flash floods, urban safety and security, the development of traditional villages as well as the effect of Covid-19 on city dwellers.

“I believe all these things will be evaluated by Mahadi in making Kuala Lumpur a safe city,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahadi, who has more than 30 years’ experience with DBKL, said he would do his best to resolve the problems faced by city dwellers and ensure good governance. — Bernama