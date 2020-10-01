Perlis MB says tested negative for Covid-19

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man has tested negative for Covid-19. ― Picture via Facebook/Azlan Man

KANGAR, Oct 1 — Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man has tested negative for Covid-19.

Azlan, who confirmed this to the media today, said the result of the Covid-19 test he took on Monday had returned negative.

However, as advised by the health authorities, he will continue to be under home quarantine until October 8.

“Alhamdulillah, I am grateful because my test results were negative after returning from Sabah (Sept 26). Now I am quarantining myself at home as directed,” he said when contacted by reporters today.

Those arriving from Sabah are now required to undergo the Health Ministry’s Home Surveillance Order (HSO) and wear a quarantine bracelet until Oct 10.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had said that there was a need to implement prevention measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection among individuals with travel history from Sabah. — Bernama