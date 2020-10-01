MyEG offers online renewal for motorcycle road tax, competent driving licence

MyEG is expanding its services for the Road Transport Department of Malaysia with the introduction of the online renewal of motorcycle road tax and competent driving licence (CDL) starting this month. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — MYEG Services Bhd (MyEG) is expanding its services for the Road Transport Department of Malaysia (JPJ) with the introduction of the online renewal of motorcycle road tax and competent driving licence (CDL) starting October 9, 2020 and October 16, 2020, respectively.

In a statement, it said these new services would complement other existing JPJ-related services for which MyEG has long been the preferred transaction channel for Malaysians.

“Besides the ease of renewing motorcycle road tax and CDL online, with the launch of the new services, users will also be able to access an array of related value-added offerings available on MyEG’s portal for their added convenience and peace of mind, such as online motorcycle insurance renewal as well as motorcycle road tax and CDL delivery services,” it said.

As the concessionaire for the Malaysian E-Government Services flagship application since 2000, MyEG has been JPJ’s service provider for multiple online services since 2007, offering services ranging from renewal of car road tax, summons checking and payment, computerised drivers’ theory testing and transfer of vehicle ownership.

It said the introduction of the new JPJ services is especially timely amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as MyEG’s online platform, with its array of other JPJ-related services, provided a safe, worry-free, secure and reliable method to maintain the validity of their requisite documents from the comforts of their own homes in line with physical distancing practices.

The public may access further information via MyEG’s portal. — Bernama