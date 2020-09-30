Bung Moktar vows to upgrade basic amenities, infrastructure in Sabah

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin gets down to business on his first day at work at the Sabah Works Ministry in Kota Kinabalu September 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 30 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin gives his assurance that basic amenities and infrastructure in the state will be upgraded, particularly in rural areas.

Bung Moktar, who is also the state Works Minister, said that the main mission was in line with the pledge of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to provide the best services for the people of Sabah.

“My job and that of my friends, as well as all agencies here (ministry) will ensure that the people get their rights, clean water supply and good roads,” he told reporters after a briefing from the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Helena Masry here today.

Bung Moktar, who started his official duties as state Works Minister today, said that he would also pay attention to detail to ensure that the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway runs smoothly.

Meanwhile, in an effort to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health had suggested to the state government that Kota Kinabalu be subject to travel restrictions, he said.

However, Bung Moktar, who is also Lamag assemblyman said that the move will depend on the daily development of the number of virus cases before travel restrictions are imposed.

“If the Covid-19 situation is still under control then I think there is no need to impose lock down. However, the other side (Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau Districts) have to...no choice. Protect the people first,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the briefing, Bung Moktar said he had been informed of the plans to be implemented by the ministry, especially in the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Yesterday, Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister 1 of Sabah before the Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, at a ceremony at the Istana Negeri.

The GRS obtained a simple majority to take over the state government administration from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) in the 16th Sabah state election on Sept 26, when it won 38 out of a total of 73 state seats. — Bernama