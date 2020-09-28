Higher education minister foresees 75,000 fresh grads struggling to get jobs in Covid-19 era

Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad speaks during The Ministry of Higher Education-Career Advancement Programme (KPT-CAP) Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) at University Kebangsaan Malaysia in Bangi September 28, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BANGI, Sept 28 — The economic challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could add more hurdles to some 75,000 fresh graduates in finding employment this year, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said today.

She said the estimation is based on last year’s unemployment figures among fresh graduates, where out of 330,557 persons, 41,161 or 13.8 per cent remain unemployed.

“In 2020, it is estimated that 300,000 graduates are due to complete their respective education. Taking into account the impact of Covid-19, the ministry estimates that 25 per cent or 75,000 potential graduates will have their employment opportunities disrupted, six months after they graduated.

“Therefore, based on 41,161 graduates that has yet to be employed in 2019, as well as the 75,000 potential graduates for this year, it is estimated that 116,161 graduates that needed attention in increasing their employability,’’ she said in her speech while launching her ministry’s Career Advancement programme at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia here.

Last year 189,543 out of 330,557 graduates managed to be employed six months after they had graduated, said Noraini.

